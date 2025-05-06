16 more Colquitt athletes

sign to continue their careers Published 4:45 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

MOULTRIE – Sixteen Colquitt County athletes signed letters of intent on Monday raising the number of Packers and Lady Packers who will compete at the next level next season to 27.

The group included three baseball players, two divers, five flag football players, two football players and one member each of the soccer, volleyball and wrestling teams.

“They’ve been an outstanding group to watch,” said Colquitt County athletic director Cleve Edwards. “They do things the right way.

“We are very proud of them.”

• Adam Beverly, baseball, Andrew College.

Not only did he bat .327, Beverly, the Packers shortstop, raised his fielding percentage from .880 to .946.

“That’s not just talent,” Packers coach Ryan Strickland said. “It’s commitment.”

• Cole Holder, baseball, Thomas University.

Holder went 3-0 as the Packers primary relief pitcher, helping lead the team to 16 wins.

“He handled adversity well,” Strickland said of Holder, who also played tackle on the Colquitt County football team.

• Jake Walker, baseball, Gordon State.

A clutch hitter for the Packers, he was known for his work ethic, often asking for more time in the cage.

Walker led the Packers in hitting, with a .372 average, and doubles, with 10.

• Jakari Byrd, basketball, Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi.

A four-year starter, Byrd, who also started at offensive tackle on the football team, helped lead the Packers to 15 wins last season.

He averaged nine points and five rebounds a game.

“He was a great teammate and was a great person away from the gym,” said Packers coach Andy Harden.

• Trip Gregory, diver, University of Denver.

A gifted athlete who gave up other sports to concentrate on becoming an outstanding diver for the Moss Farms Diving Tigers, Trip “loves the sport and the people involved in it,” said coach Marisa Taylor.

An honor student, he will major in psychology.

• Tuck Gregory, diver, Miami of Ohio.

As a fifth-grader, he saw another youngster do a back flip and he was hooked.

In addition to his outstanding junior diving career for Moss Farms, he is a two-time Georgia High School Association state champion representing Colquitt County.

An honor graduate like his brother Tuck, Trip plans to study engineering at Miami.

• MaShayla Davis, flag football, Brewton-Parker College.

A two-year starter at quarterback, Davis helped lead the Lady Packers to back-to-back Area championships.

She was a first-team All-Area performer this season.

Amareyia Knighton, flag football, Brewton-Parker.

Knighton was a first-team All-State selection this season and was the Area Player of the Year.

She had 147 flag pulls on defense and also scored 92 points for the Lady Packers, who went 16-7.

Lady Packers coach Kirk Woodall called her a “game-changer” of defense, but also noted her “hunger to get the ball.”

Knighton also was a recruited basketball player and her 1,302 points rank No. 7 in Colquitt County history.

• Caylnn Singletary, flag football, Brewton-Parker.

Singletary was named a first-team All-State defensive player after leading the state with 21 interceptions.

She also was named the Area Defensive Player of the Year.

“She is leaving a great legacy,” Woodall said of Singletary, a player he characterized as “extremely passionate.”

Singletary also started for the Colquitt County basketball team.

• Montana Tatum, flag football, Brewton-Parker.

Despite battling an injury that led to a late start in her senior season, Tatum was named to the All-Area first team defense.

She was credited with 47 flag pulls, a tackle loss, two passes defensed and 10 pass receptions.

“She played a vital role for us,” Woodall said.

• Ta’Meria Willliams, flag football, Brewton-Parker

Her 677 rushing yards, 568 receiving yards and 117 points scored led Williams to being named the Area Offensive Player of the Year.

She also had 30 flag pulls and two interceptions while playing defense.

Because of her knowledge of and passion for the game, she often was called “Coach Williams.”

• Jah’Boris Fuller, football, Valdosta State.

A first-team All-Region 1-6A defensive back, Fuller had 97 tackles, two for losses, nine passes defended and two interceptions during his career.

But Valdosta State, head coach Sean Calhoun’s alma mater, is getting an outstanding special teams player as well.

In his career, he blocked one extra point and two field goal attempts. He also returned kicks for 1,229 yards and scored three touchdowns.

Fuller has a 3.8 grade point average and was selected by his teammates as one of the Packers captains.

• Chason Glenn, long snapper, Georgia Military College.

Glenn did not go out for football until his junior year, but quickly developed outstanding snapping skills.

He was ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 13 in the nation.

Glenn also has been honored for the community service work, has a 4.0 grade point average and is ranked No. 26 in Colquitt County’s 595-member senior class.

• Turner McDaniel, soccer, Huntingdon College.

Colquitt County coach Colby Simpson noted that character “is who you are when no one’s looking,” and McDaniel is known for his.

He was the Packers leading goal-scorer this season and was named to the All-Region 1-6A first team.

A three-year varsity player, McDaniel was part of two region championship teams, was on the 2024 team that was the first in Colquitt County history to reach the state’s Elite Eight and was known for his energetic play.

• Jessie Eunice, volleyball, Huntingdon College.

Colquitt County volleyball coach Jess Patel characterized Eunice not “just competitive. She was driven.

“Her work ethic and hunger to improve were contagious.”

She faced a life-threatening medical issue several years ago that nearly cost her her athletic career.

And last season, she suffered an injury that sidelined her for much of her senior year.

She still remained an anchor for the team, Patel said.

The 6 rotation setter and right side hitter also is a standout in the classroom.

She has a 3.8 grade point average and a 95.2 weighted grade average.

• Matthew Dillon, wrestling, Brewton-Parker.

Dillon was the starting center for the Colquitt County football team, which required him to drop some weight before tangling with the Packers wrestling foes.

But he was able get in shape and, this season, also overcome a shoulder injury to become a key member of coach Benjy Scarbor’s wrestling team.

“He did his rehab and came on strong for us,” Scarbor said.

A two-time region champion and two-time state placer, Dillon posted a 29-4 record as a senior this year.

After the signing ceremony in the high school gymnasium, Edwards urged the signees “to make a difference … make an impact” at their college destinations.

Having signed earlier to compete collegiately were wrestler Logan Paradice, with Northern Iowa; softball player RaJayla McBride, with Alcorn State; volleyball player NyAsia Harper, LaGrange College; and football players Day’Shawn Brown, Carson-Newman; Khalil Collins, South Florida; Ramsey Dennis and Brett Fitzgerald, Georgia Military College; Jartavius Flounoy, Georgia State; Tre’Millian Jackson, Culver-Stockton; Casey Scott, Shorter; and Amari Wilson, Georgia Southern.