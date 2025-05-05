Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church holds

Annual Women’s Day service Published 1:35 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

MOULTRIE – Sinner Friend Missionary Baptist Church in Hartsfield will have its Annual Women’s Day, Sunday, May 11.

Sister Brenda Roseborough, a member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church, under the leadership of Pastor Charles Luke, is the guest speaker. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., and the worship service will be at 11 a.m.

Roseborough was born and raised in Moultrie, daughter of the late Johnny B. and Lillie Pearl King. She is the wife of the late Leslie Roseborough and has four children, Maravich, Lou, Laura and Marcus. She also has nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four god-children.

Roseborough attended Charlie A. Gray and Moultrie Junior High Schools and was employed at Riverside Manufacturing Co. for 34 years. Then, she obtained her GED at Albany Technical College. Shortly afterwards, she obtained her certification as a PCA/CNA at Moultrie Technical College, now, Southern Regional Technical College. Then, she was employed for nine years with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

“I enjoy spending time with my friends and family, reading and studying the Bible and visiting and helping the sick and shut-in at the nursing home,” Roseborough said of her spare time.

At the age of nine, she said, she was baptized at New Jerusalem Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Thornton. She said that she rededicated her life to Christ at 19 years old.

Roseborough was a member of Seedtime and Harvest Church for 20 years, where she served as a deaconess. For the last 12 years, she said, she has been a faithful member of New Jerusalem Baptist Church.



