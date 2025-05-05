Moultrie Observes the National Day of Prayer Published 4:19 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

1 of 3

MOULTRIE – Along with others across the United States, Moultrie and Colquitt County observed the National Day of Prayer, which is held on the first Thursday in May each year.

The observance was at noon, in the amphitheater, on the courthouse square. Pastors and community members said prayers for different groups, covering all aspects of life.

The event opened with a prayer given by Mayor Bill McIntosh. He started by quoting the first verse of the hymn, “For the Beauty of the Earth.”

Email newsletter signup

“The words of this old hymn remind us that, you, our mighty God has blessed us with abundant beauty, resources and hope,” he said. “Lord, continue to walk beside us and we pray for our country and our community and for every one of your children.”

The Colquitt County High School JROTC color guard presented the colors. Then, Richard Edwards led the audience in singing the National Anthem.

During the program, the speakers prayed for the military, healthcare community and government. Also, the arts and entertainment community, business community, first responders and families.

United States Army Veteran Ben Neiman prayed for the military. He said that he traveled to Fort Benning each week to lead worship and evangelize the soldiers there since 2014. He read scripture including a passage from Ephesians, known as the “Full Armor of God” verse.

“Lord it’s so easy for us to put our trust in chariots and horses and the things of this world. But I pray for these men and women that they put their hope and trust in you,” he prayed. “We place these men, these women at your feet.”

Zilphetta Dorsett, assistant pastor at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, prayed for those in government during the program.

“Heavenly Father, we gather today not just as individuals but as a nation to seek your face and offer our prayers for our leaders, country and nation,” she said. “We pray for our leaders from the highest office to the smallest community that they many be guided by your wisdom and led to make decisions that honor your will and serve the best interests of our nation.”

Also, during the service, Pastor Tony Brown of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church prayed for the first responders.

“Thank you, for those, O God, that are willing to give their lives to save lives,” he prayed. “We know and understand that you are ‘The First Responder.’ Before anybody else gets there, you will be there and because you will be there, I know that everything will be alright.”

Director of the Hope House Women’s Clinic Anna Chappell gave a prayer on behalf of families during the program.

“We lift up the family to you. We lift up the hope that it would be safe, that it would be secure, that crime would be abated, that children would feel safe, that mothers would feel safe in their homes,” she prayed.

During the program, Scotty Green, director of pharmacy services at Colquitt Regional Medical Center prayed for the healthcare community. Annabelle Brown, youth and children’s minister at Friendship Alliance Church, prayed for those in arts and entertainment. Pastor Matt Peek of First Baptist Church prayed for the business community. Jerrell Anderson, the eighth grade registrar at C.A. Gray Junior High School, prayed for those in education.

John Norman, Mission Moultrie leader, was the last to speak and he said, on coming to the podium, “Surely the Lord is in this place. What an honor it is to share this platform with these mighty men and women of God.

“This day, this National Day of Prayer is about you and I and all, who serve our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, joining together, and with one heart and one mine and one spirit, together as a unified Body of Christ, asking our Father to move in our day and pour out his holy spirit upon us,” he said.

The National Day of Prayer observance ended with Edwards leading the audience in singing “God Bless America.”